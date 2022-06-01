Liam Payne did a “spot on” impression of Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow, during a new interview with Logan Paul.

The former One Direction singer and now solo artist gave a lengthy interview with the controversial YouTuber and his co-hosts on 31 May.

Speaking about a show he performed at the London Dungeon – where he was dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow – the 28-year-old singer did a uncanny re-enactment of some of Depp’s lines.

Paul and his co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko were visibily stunned by Payne’s impression.

Majlak referenced Depp’s ex-wife, saying, “Amber Heard is shivering. Amber Heard is sh***ing her pants,” prompting Payne to reply to him in Depp’s Jack Sparrow voice: “I’ve never heard or seen of Amber Heard myself.”

Paul also complimented Payne, saying: “Dude, that’s fantastic.”

Depp and Heard are currently waiting on the verdict for the defamation trial brought by the Pirates star over a Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote in 2018.

Elsewhere during the interview, Payne discussed his former One Direction bandmates, revealing why he “dislikes” former bandmate Malik, along with a moment where he claimed one of his bandmates “threw” him “up a wall”.

(Impaulsive/YouTube)

Appearing to reference Malik’s alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, Payne said: “Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions.

“I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

Payne’s name began trending on Twitter shortly after the interview was released, as fans criticised him for talking “crap” about his former bandmates.

Source Link Liam Payne does Johnny Depp impression as Mike Majlak makes Amber Heard joke in new interview