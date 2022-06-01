Liam Llewellyn: Who is Love Island 2022 contestant and how old is he?

Love Island season is upon us – the latest run of the ITV2 show is set to return next week.

The reality competition will introduce a new set of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such person is 22-year-old student Liam Llewellyn from Newport, South Wales.

Speaking about his decision to join the show, Liam, who is doing his masters in strength and conditioning, said: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone; you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.”

He added: “I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone – you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

Liam also shared his ideal type, stating: “They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.”

He went on: “I wear my heart on my sleeve; I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”

Liam also shared his flirting technique, saying: “The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, ‘You’re mint.’ I’m like, ‘Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.’ “Or I’ll say something like, ‘You’ve got nice feet’ or something.”

Liam’s Instagram account can be found here.

Liam is one of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants (Instagram)

Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday (6 June) and will air on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays. Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

