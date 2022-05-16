Liam Gallager has said he hasn’t seen his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel in about 10 years.

After the Britpop group split up, both of the Gallagher brothers have spoken openly about their strained relationship.

“The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?” said Liam.

“The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that,” he continued, in an interview with Esquire . “I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week.

“The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here. I wouldn’t be surprised if God walks among us. I wouldn’t be surprised by all sorts,” he added.

Last year, the brothers registered for a joint production company for the release of the Oasis Knebworth 1996 documentary, which came out in 2021.

The pair reportedly did not speak to each other throughout the setting up of the company.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 tells the story of one iconic weekend at Knebworth Festival in 1996, through the eyes of the fans who saw the band perform.

The film became the highest-grossing documentary of 2021 in the UK.

Gallagher’s third solo album C’mon You Know is released on May 27.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liam Gallagher says he hasn’t seen his brother Noel in 10 years