LGBT+ charity launches conversion therapy helpline as government sets out plan to ban it

A charity has warned that a government consultation on banning coercive conversion therapy could traumatise victims.

Galop, the LGBT+ anti-abuse charity, has launched a national conversion therapy helpline as the Government sets out its proposals to ban the coercive practice in England and Wales.

The charity said a ban is “very much welcomed” by the LGBT+ community, but there are concerns that the consultation and surrounding debate “may prove traumatising for victims and survivors”.

Chief executive Leni Morris said: “Being LGBT+ is not a disease, and therefore there is no cure.

“What so-called ‘conversion therapies’ do achieve is serious psychological and emotional, and sometimes physical, trauma to the victims and, for many victims, the repercussions are lifelong.

“The conversion therapy ban is a step forward for our community, but we know that the spotlight it gives to these practices may cause pain and trauma to those who are experiencing these abuses right now, or have been through them in the past.

“We’re launching our national conversion therapy helpline to support the community and ensure that there is a safety net for victims as this national conversation continues.”

The helpline will be available between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, by phone on 0800 130 3335, and email at CThelpgalop.org.uk.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up for people to support the costs of the helpline.

It comes as the government said it would be funding a support service for victims and those at risk of conversion therapy.

It will launch a tender process in November.

Reporting by PA

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link LGBT+ charity launches conversion therapy helpline as government sets out plan to ban it