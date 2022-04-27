Lewis Hamilton’s ‘psychological strength’ called into question amid Mercedes struggles

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has questioned Lewis Hamilton’s “psychological strength” amid his struggles with Mercedes this season.

Hamilton has been on one podium this campaign, coming third in Bahrain, but has failed to hit top gear, so to speak. He is currently seventh in the drivers’ standings after his latest disappointment – coming 13th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“I’m really curious, I’m curious as to where the speed is,” Patrick told Sky Sports. “[Hamilton’s teammate] George Russell’s having a pretty decent season, he had a good day. I don’t know, are they trying different things with Lewis?

“Are there certain specifications that are different this year that he’s not getting on with? Is it mental? Hearing Nico [Rosberg] speak about Toto [Wolff] taking the fault for the situation with Lewis is an interesting perspective.

“There’s a lot of psychological strength that’s needed to endure the pressures of the season. Every single race counts.”

Patrick was referencing Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton over their “undrivable” car. Despite the Mercedes boss saying sorry for the car’s performance, Hamilton’s teammate Russell managed to finish fourth.

Rosberg, a former teammate of Hamilton at Mercedes, has accused Wolff of lying over the team radio to save the Briton’s blushes.

“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” he told Sky Sports.

“[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really trying to support Lewis mentally, lifting him up and saying, ‘Hey, Lewis, it’s not your doing, it’s really on us’. That’s very smart because it’s not quite the truth.”

Hamilton will next get the chance to get his season back on track on 8 May at the Miami Grand Prix.

