Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton closed the gap at the top of Formula One’s drivers’ standings with a lights-to-flag victory at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion completed the race in serene fashion as he led from pole position all the way to the chequered flag virtually unchallenged on the sport’s first trip to the Losail International Circuit.

Championship leader Max Verstappen survived a five-place grid penalty to finish second and limit the damage with Fernando Alonso rounding out the podium.

More follows…

