Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes against ‘too many experiments’ before British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes his team avoid ‘too many experiments’ ahead of next month’s British Grand Prix, as the Mercedes driver looks to capitalise on his joint-best finish of the season.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton missed out on the title last year on the final lap of the season, in a controversial finish involving eventual champion Max Verstappen. While the Red Bull man leads the drivers’ standings with six wins from nine races so far in 2022, Hamilton has been struggling.

The Briton has scored just two podiums, with third-placed finishes in the season-opener in Bahrain and last weekend’s Canadian GP. Still, Hamilton is keen to build on Sunday’s result as he prepares for the British GP, where he has more race wins than any driver in F1 history.

The 37-year-old’s eight victories at Silverstone also make the track Hamilton’s joint-favourite, alongside the Hungaroring in Hungary.

“We’re just trying to work… we’re just trying to progress as a team,” Hamilton told Sky Sports. “Moving forward, I think we’ll be a little bit more cautious on doing too many experiments, as it really does hinder you through the weekend, especially if you only have Practice 1 and 2 in the dry and don’t get an FP3, for example.

“I think there are lots of learnings from this weekend and improvements that we can make moving forwards. I really hope, moving to Silverstone… It’s such an important race for us and for me, and so I just want to be in a battle with these guys.

“I think we’re better in medium and high-speed corners probably than we are in the low-speed corners, but we have bouncing, so I don’t know how it’s going to be through Copse and all those places.”

Verstappen won in Montreal on Sunday to extend his lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc atop the drivers’ standings.

The victory was the Dutch-Belgian’s first at the Canadian GP, and he will now look to secure his first win at Silverstone, having finished second there in 2016 and 2020.

Last season, Verstappen retired from the British GP after a collision with Hamilton at Copse corner on the first lap. Hamilton went on to win the race.

