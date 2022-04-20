Lewis Hamilton wants to ‘stay optimistic’ Mercedes can ‘get in the fight’ for F1 title

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful Mercedes can challenge for the drivers’ championship this season despite a difficult start to 2022.

The reigning constructors champions have been playing catch up behind pace setters Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening three races.

And while Red Bull’s reliability issues have left George Russell a surprising second in the standings, many feel Mercedes do not have the car to compete for the title.

However, Hamilton is still optimistic that they can improve and begin to fight for victories as the season progresses.

Speaking to GP Fans, the seven-time world champion said: “I prefer to stay optimistic. There are 20 races to go.

“If you think realistically in terms of the way the sport goes in terms of development, the top teams often develop at a similar pace. Will that be the case with this new car? Who knows.

“I’m really hopeful we can get in the fight but with every bit of improvement, Ferrari and Red Bull will probably make a similar sort of step so it’s not going to be easy.

“Yes, the gap is pretty big right now but there is a long way to go.”

Hamilton is still looking to eclipse Michael Schumacher by winning a record eighth drivers’ title after missing out last year in the most dramatic fashion.

But he is currently struggling to compete at the sharp end of the grid, with his results so far a third, tenth and fourth.

