Lewis Hamilton urged to admit George Russell is ‘better driver right now’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Lewis Hamilton should acknowledge Mercedes teammate George Russell is a better driver “right now”.

Russell has been more consistent this season, finishing in the top five of each race, but Hamilton has struggled in the team’s car. ‘Porpoising‘ has been as issue Mercedes are dealing with and Hamilton could not get ahead of the midfield pack after only qualifying 14th at the Emilia Romana Grand Prix.

It meant the seven-time world champion finished 13th – while Russell finished fourth after being able to get ahead of several drivers on the opening lap.

“He has to ask himself why George Russell is so much faster than him,” Schumacher wrote for Sky Germany. “A 13th place is of course not Hamilton’s ambition.

“He has to admit to himself that Russell is the better driver right now. If this continues in the next few weeks, it will be exciting in the team. There could be changes in the ranking.”

The results Hamilton is pulling in has led Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to joke the British driver should have retired at the end of the last campaign. Hamilton took time away after the 2021 season following the controversial end when Max Verstappen was crowned champion. He returned and is hunting for a record eighth title.

Schumacher disagrees with Marko and says Hamilton is stil among the best on the grid.

“I’m far from saying Hamilton has missed the boat on ending his career,” he added. “Lewis is still one of the best drivers in the field, that is clear.

“However, the new concepts require drivers to change a bit. Hamilton is not so used to it. Russell, on the other hand, is a young driver. They obviously cope better with it.”

The Mercedes star will next have an opportunity to improve his season at the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May.

