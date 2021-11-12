Lewis Hamilton hit with grid penalty at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix after engine change

Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of retaining the Formula 1 world title have been dealt a further blow after he was given a five-place grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton, who trails title rival Max Verstappen by 19 points in the standings with four races of the season to go, has taken the penalty after Mercedes changed his engine.

The grid penalty will come into effect following the F1 Sprint on Saturday, with Hamilton unable to start higher than sixth on the grid in Sao Paulo.

More follows…

