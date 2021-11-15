Lewis Hamilton heroics and England win again – sporting weekend in pictures

Lewis Hamilton produced one of the all-time great driving displays to win the Brazilian Grand Prix while Australia were crowned men’s T20 world champions for the first time.
England men’s and women’s rugby union teams had weekends to remember, while Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the Women’s Super League campaign.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of the weekend’s action in pictures.
