Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Mercedes stuck on ‘same speed’ for five races

Lewis Hamilton is “hopeful” Mercedes can improve their car despite it having the “same speed” for the opening five races.

Mercedes haven’t had the same start to the season that they would be used to with both seven-time champion Hamilton and George Russell out of the top three of the driver standings. They have had two podiums but no race wins with several issues with their car – ‘porpoising’ being the main struggle.

Hamilton, who is gunning for a record eighth title, concedes the team aren’t where they thought they would be.

“We’re the same speed as we were in the first race and we just haven’t improved in these five races,” he told Sky Sports. “But I’m hopeful at some stage we will. We just have to keep trying and keep working hard.”

But unlike Hamilton, his team-mate Russell says the team need to have faith the car will be up to speed.

“We showed on Friday we have a fast car, there is a fast car there and I have total faith and confidence it is in there somewhere and we just need to understand how to unlock it,” he told Sky Sports. “I think we can find chunks and chunks and chunks of lap time if we just find that killer key to get it in that perfect spot.

“I am not sure if that will be next race but the guys are working day and night back at the factory to find the solution.”

Russell is fourth in the driver standings and Hamilton is sixth. They will both have a chance to improve their position at the Spanish Grand Prix on 22 May.

