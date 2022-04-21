Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will challenge for victories when they make ‘big updates’ to their cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, says Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.

The seven-time world champion secured a podium finish in the first race of the season in Bahrain, but has struggled to find any pace in the car as he came tenth in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Australia.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already confirmed that, with a lack of practice sessions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend due to the return of the sprint race, they are not preparing to add many significant updates to the car.

But Gene believes the Silver Arrows will have major improvements in place for the following race in Barcelona and feels that then they will be able to compete for wins.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I can see it, but I can’t see it in the short term. Unless it’s a setup issue. If it’s a setup issue they could find it at some point very quickly.

“If it’s a problem of bringing development parts, it’s very hard for Imola for example. I think for them it’s going to be more Barcelona.

“Barcelona could be a place where big updates are being brought in and that’s when I expect Mercedes to make a big step and challenge for wins.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races in Bahrain and Australia, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen claiming the other one in Saudi Arabia.

Despite lacking pace, Mercedes do occupy second place in the drivers’ standings, with George Russell slotting in behind Leclerc as the next most consistent finisher.

