Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on dramatic F1 world championship victory

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Max Verstappen on his maiden world championship after an extraordinary last-lap finish to the season.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap and held off his rival in a thrilling joust around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, in what was one of the most thrilling climaxes to a Formula 1 season in history.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious with race director Michael Masi for allowing the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake the safety car moments before the final lap began, but Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat.

“A big congratulations to Max and to his team,” Hamilton said. “We did an amazing job this year. It’s been the most difficult of seasons, we gave it everything, this last part of the season, we never gave up and that’s the most important thing.”

Asked if he would return next year to compete for a record eighth world title, Hamilton said. “Of course [I’ll be back]. I’ve been feeling good the past couple of months … We’ll see about next year.”

more to follow…

