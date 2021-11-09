Lewis Hamilton clarifies post-race comments about Sergio Perez following Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has clarified his post-race comments about Sergio Perez following the Mexican Grand Prix, having appeared to take a dig at the Red Bull driver on Sunday.

Hamilton started second on the grid and finished second, as title rival Max Verstappen moved into a 19-point lead over the Briton with a victory from pole position.

Verstappen’s teammate Perez, competing in his home race, finished third. After the race, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “I started second and finished second, so I can’t complain.

“[I] got a really start and I feel like I maximised it with what I had.

“But jeez, [Red Bull’s] pace, it was just unbelievable today, and there was nothing I could do to battle that.

“And when you’ve got ‘Checo’ [Perez] on your tail, then you know the car is quick.”

On Monday, seven-time world champion Hamilton took to social media to clarify his comments, writing in an Instagram story: “Just want to make sure people don’t read what I was saying wrong yesterday.

“I have a lot of respect for Perez and think he’s doing a great job in his new team. He’s improved so much this season and I know how hard it is to progress with a new team, it takes time.

“My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the hardest thing due to the low drag we all have. That’s why there is very little overtaking.

“However, he was able to follow so closely which highlights just how much more downforce they were able to carry. Big up Checo for keeping it clean.”

Defending champion Hamilton has just four races left this season to overturn Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ standings, while Perez sits in fourth position – behind Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lewis Hamilton clarifies post-race comments about Sergio Perez following Mexican Grand Prix