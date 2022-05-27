Lewis Hamilton able to wear jewellery in Monaco as exemption extended

Lewis Hamilton will be able to race in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix wearing jewellery after his exemption was extended.

The seven-time world champion, 37, was told in Miami earlier this month that his nose stud – which he says cannot be easily removed – must be taken out for the seventh round of the campaign in Monte Carlo.

But Formula One’s ruling body, the FIA, who are enforcing the jewellery clampdown on safety grounds, have granted Hamilton a new deadline of June 30 – three days before the British Grand Prix.

Speaking on Friday, Hamilton said: “Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this.

The FIA are enforcing jewellery rules on safety grounds (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

“I’ve said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that is not where my focus is this weekend.

“The rule came in in 2005. I think we’ve all worn jewellery throughout our careers in Formula One.

“It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to necessarily be a problem now.

“It definitely is positive that we’re working with [the FIA] and I think they’re accommodating a little bit at the moment.

“But we shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

