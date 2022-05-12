Prisons minister Victoria Atkins has ordered an immediate review into the request of serial killer Levi Bellfield to get married in prison, branding the proposed nuptials “absolutely appalling”.

She claimed the news called into question the workings of the Human Rights Act, saying Bellfield currently has a right under Article 12 to have his application for a wedding considered.

Asked on Sky News about the request, Ms Atkins said: “Absolutely appalling. I’ve ordered an immediate review into this when it came to light last night.

“I just want to reassure people, I understand an application has been made that has not been decided yet and he most certainly has not yet married, but, if I may, he’s currently got the right under Article 12 of the Human Rights Act to get married … or they have the right to have the application to be considered by prison governors.

“I very much welcome the debate we’re about to have about the Bill of Rights and looking at human rights for the United Kingdom for the 21st century. Believe me, I’ll be raising this.”

More follows….

Source Link Levi Bellfield: Prisons minister orders immediate review into serial killer’s ‘appalling’ plans to marry