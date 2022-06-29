Lev Parnas, who assisted Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to find damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine, has been sentenced to just under two years in prison for fraud and and campaign finance violations during the the 2018 elections.

Parnas, a Soviet-born, US-based businessman, was convicted in October of seeking funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates thought to be helpful in opening a recreational-marijuana business in the US. He will serve one year and eight months in prison.

The one-time Giuliani ally, along with former associate Igor Fruman, was also found to have concealed that they were the source of a donation to a pro-Trump group. the October conviction further held Parnas had made an illegal donation in 2018 to found an energy company.

Parnas had sought leniency in his sentencing, arguing he had assisted with Congress’s first impeachment investigation of Donald Trump.

Prosecutors countered that Parnas’s cooperation was little more than responding to a subpoena, and sought a six-year sentence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lev Parnas: Giuliani associate linked to Trump’s Ukraine scandal jailed for fraud and campaign finance charges