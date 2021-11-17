Let’s embark on a journey of discovery in Chinese culture

Spurred on by his curiosity about Chinese porcelain collected in his home, Kevin Cook, a man from the United States, visited Jingdezhen, Xi’an, Chengdu, Dunhuang, Shanghai, Beijing and other places.

He learned about porcelain craftsmanship in Jingdezhen; explored the origin of papermaking in Hanzhong and gained valuable understanding of the wisdom embodied in Chinese calligraphy in Xi’an. He tried hotpot and got to know the amazing power of herbs in traditional Chinese medicine; visited the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang and talked to designers to learn how mural colours can be applied to apparel design so that modern people can always carry a piece of history with them.

He also looked for the classic Chinese cartoon character the Monkey King and ended up being fascinated by the creative spirit of Chinese animation. Finally, he travelled to iconic Red tourism attractions in China and learned about the true meaning of “China Red”.

What surprising discoveries did Kevin make along the way? Let’s follow his steps, and embark on a journey of discovery in Chinese culture.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn

