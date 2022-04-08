Less than 3% of Ukrainians applying to sponsorship scheme have arrived in UK, figures show

Less than 3 per cent of Ukrainians who have applied to come to Britain under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK since the route opened three weeks ago, new figures show.

Ministers have been accused of “squandering” the generosity of the British public with “needless bureaucracy and delays” after government data revealed just 1,200 refugees have arrived under a scheme that more than 43,000 have applied for.

More than 200,000 people in the UK have registered to host Ukrainian refugees under the route, but complex applications forms, difficulty finding matches and lengthy delays are slowing down the process.

The new figures show that 43,600 applications have been made to the Ukraine sponsorship scheme, of which 12,500 have led to visas being issued, while just 1,200 people have arrived in the UK.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This is scandalous and shameful. Over thirty thousand people with British sponsors waiting are still stuck in limbo – around half of whom have been waiting more than ten days already to hear anything.

“A shocking 70 per cent of Homes for Ukraine applications are still waiting for a visa. Behind these numbers are many desperate mothers and children in temporary accommodation or still sheltering in Ukraine.

“Where is the home secretary? She needs to stop hiding and account for this national disgrace. British families have offered Ukrainians sanctuary in their hour of need, but the Home Secretary is letting everyone down.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said: “Tens of thousands of British families have offered to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees, but the Government is squandering their amazing generosity with needless bureaucracy and delays.

“It is appalling that such a tiny number of refugees have been allowed into the UK, more than a month after the Home Secretary announced this scheme. This is a humanitarian emergency, but Priti Patel is putting paperwork before people.”

