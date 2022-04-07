Leonardo DiCaprio: Gemma Collins claims actor had her ‘thrown out’ of private members’ club

Gemma Collins has claimed Leonardo DiCaprio had her “thrown out” of an exclusive club in the US after she went over to say “hello”.

In a new interview, the Only Way is Essex star alleged an encounter with the Oscar winner, adding that she hadn’t returned to the private members’ club in Los Angeles since.

Collins, 41, on Wednesday (6 April) told The Sun: “Leonardo DiCaprio – I said ‘hello’ to him and got thrown out of the club.

“I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was ‘hello’. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out.”

“I thought, ‘You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!’,” Collins, who is currently touring Manchester with her one woman show Big Night Out, told the publication.

The Independent has contacted DiCaprio’s representatives for comment.

Collins also told The Sun she could never “go back” to the club – reported to be Soho House.

“It was just one of those moments. Well, they could kiss my arse,” the British reality TV star added.

Last month, Collins was announced as the latest cast member of Chicago as it continues its UK tour.

She will play prison matron Mama Morton in the famed musical, joining the tour at the Sunderland Empire from 31 May 2022.

“The one and only @missgemcollins is about to bring the razzle dazzle to the #ChicagoUKTour as she joins our company as ‘Mama’ Morton,” the official Chicago Twitter account announced on 29 March.

