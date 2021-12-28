Leona Peach: Police search for father of missing 12-year-old girl

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing 12-year-old Leona Peach, who was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot over a week ago.

Officers believe she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad, Billy Peach. Leona was last seen at 9.15am on Monday 20 Deember.

Devon & Cornwall Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her father as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Leona is described as white, and of slim to medium build. She is around 4’9” tall, and has haze-coloured eyes.

Her hair is long and light-brown, and reaches the middle of her back. She has a bald patch above her right ear.

Anyone who has spotted Leona is urged to call the police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21 (Devon & Cornwall Police)

Devon & Cornwall Police are asking that Mr Peach or Leona get in touch with the police or with her family in Newton Abbot so they know she is safe and well.

Officers are also appealing to the public for any information that may help locate Mr Peach or and Leona.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well. We would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

“Leona if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone who has spotted Leona, or has information on her or her father’s whereabouts, is urged to call the police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.

