Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game

Leicestershire locals re-enacted one of Britain‘s oldest customs on Easter Monday, taking part in an annual game of bottle-kicking.

The event traditionally takes place between two of the county’s villages, Hallaton and Medbourne, with residents trying to get the bottle across a boundary stream and into their respective village by any means possible.

No forms of transport or weapons are allowed, but there are no limits on the number of players and no time limit.

It’s believed the ancient tradition dates back to the late 18th century, but could originate from the pre-Christian era.

