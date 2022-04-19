Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Leicestershire locals re-enacted one of Britain‘s oldest customs on Easter Monday, taking part in an annual game of bottle-kicking.

The event traditionally takes place between two of the county’s villages, Hallaton and Medbourne, with residents trying to get the bottle across a boundary stream and into their respective village by any means possible.

No forms of transport or weapons are allowed, but there are no limits on the number of players and no time limit.

It’s believed the ancient tradition dates back to the late 18th century, but could originate from the pre-Christian era.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game