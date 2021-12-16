Leicester vs Tottenham match postponed after another Covid outbreak hits Premier League

Leicester City’s match with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night has been called off after the latest Covid outbreak to hit the Premier League.

The Foxes have suffered a significant outbreak just days after a similar situation at Spurs, which caused both the Europa Conference League game with Rennes last week and the weekend’s clash with Brighton to be postponed.

Burnley’s match with Watford was pulled at the last minute on Wednesday after Brentford’s game with Manchester United, scheduled for Tuesday, also cancelled.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was left bitterly disappointed after Leicester’s request that the game be postponed on Wednesday was rejected by the Premier League.

But following further cases on Thursday morning the decision was eventually made to cancel the fixture.

The new results take the number of unavailable Foxes players to 13 with the hectic festive schedule ahead.

More follows…

