Leicester vs Spartak Moscow live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Leicester City can take a big step toward qualification for the knock-out phase of the Europa League if they beat Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.

The Foxes saw off their Russian rivals last time out thanks to an incredible four-goal haul from Patson Daka.

It leaves them third in Group C but securing a second successive win would put them into the top regardless of the score from the group’s other fixture on the night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side did suffer a poor defeat at the weekend though, losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal and a big improvement on that showing will be required here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 4 November at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Foxes remain without long-term absentees Wilf Ndidi, James Justin, Wes Fofana and Marc Albrighton. Ricardo Pereira should be back after a knock.

Spartak are without Ezequiel Ponce, Nail Umyarov and Pavel Maslov. George Melkadze is also a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

LEI – Schmeichel; Amartey, Vestergaard, Soyuncu; Castagne, Tielemans, Choudhury, Bertrand; Lookman, Daka, Barnes

SKM – Maksimenko; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Zobnin, Lucas; Promes, Larsson, Sobolev

Odds

Leicester 10/29

Draw 5/1

Spartak 19/2

Prediction

Leicester won away and should do the same at home, boosting their chances of European action into the new year. Leicester 2-0 Spartak.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leicester vs Spartak Moscow live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight