Leicester vs Saracens LIVE: Rugby Premiership final line-ups and team news today

The Gallagher Premiership trophy awaits the winner at Twickenham (Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers take on Saracens as the two most decorated sides in English rugby union this century go head to head at Twickenham to be crowned Premiership champions.

It has been a long journey for Leicester, nine years after they last reached the final having lost a series of semi-finals in the interim. But under Steve Borthwick they have improved dramatically over the past two years and finished the league season on top of the pile with 20 wins from 24 games. They take on Saracens, who returned from the Championship and bounced straight back into contention at the top of the Premiership. Owen Farrell is in fine form, and his fly-half battle with England teammate and long-time friend George Ford will be at the heart of this match.

“Owen is a guy who will turn up as the Saracens talisman. He is brilliant and it’s an exciting challenge to come up against one of the best flyhalves in the world,” England full-back Freddie Steward said this week. “George is incredible, one of those players you appreciate more when you play with him. The time he creates for others and how he puts them into space, he’s magical.”

Follow the latest score and all the action from the Premiership final below.

Mark McCall is the reason Saracens are back in the big time, says Owen Farrell Owen Farrell has spoken of his admiration for Mark McCall and insisted the consistency of "the boss" alongside his coaching team is the reason Saracens are attempting to become English champions for a sixth time in 11 years. Relegation two years ago for repeated breaches of salary cap regulations was meant to be the end of a trophy-laden era for Sarries, who have won five league titles and three European crowns since McCall was appointed director of rugby back in 2011. Instead, the experienced Northern Irishman managed to keep the squad together – despite dropping into the Championship – and is now on the brink of a further prize at the home of English rugby.

