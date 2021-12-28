Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images)

Leicester City and Liverpool meet for the second time in the space of six days, as the Foxes play hosts in the Premier League to the team which knocked them out of the League Cup before Christmas. On that occasion a below-strength Reds side came from two goals down to draw 3-3 and progress to the semi-finals on penalties.

Since then, Leicester suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool’s own Boxing Day plans were curtailed as their game against Leeds was postponed. A present across the festive period for Jurgen Klopp’s team came in the shape of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago and Fabinho all recovering from positive Covid tests, too.

Victory for the Reds will leave them second, three points off the leaders, while Leicester will be hoping to move up a place or two in mid-table with a home win of their own. They’ve won just one of the last four in the league though, and one in six in all competitions, while the visitors have won nine of their last 10 and drawn the other. Follow Leicester vs Liverpool live below after the conclusion of the earlier Premier League matches:

Show latest update 1640717158 Leicester vs Liverpool: Team news The Foxes still have a big injury list to contend with, including James Justin, Wes Fofana, Patson Daka, Jonny Evans and now Ricardo Pereira, who was injured in the League Cup loss against the Reds. Ryan Bertrand also pulled up in the warm-up at the weekend so must be considered a doubt, as is Caglar Soyuncu. Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi should play after being unused subs against Man City. Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds was called off so they have no new injury worries. Nat Phillips, Adrian and Harvey Elliott are their long-term absences, while Divock Origi still appears to be sidelined. Thiago has only just returned to training after Covid and might still miss out here, but Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones are all available after earlier negative tests and subsequent returns. Andrew Robertson is suspended so Kostas Tsimikas will play left-back. Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 18:45 1640716858 Leicester vs Liverpool Brendan Rodgers has claimed it is ridiculous that Leicester will return to action little more than 48 hours after their extraordinary Boxing Day defeat at Manchester City Rodgers’ injury-hit Foxes host second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, just two days after a breathless 6-3 loss to the leaders at the Etihad Stadium. It is a daunting assignment and Rodgers, echoing the concerns of a number of top-flight managers over the Christmas programme, says the close proximity of the two games is wrong. “It’s a ridiculous schedule, we all know that,” said the Leicester boss. “Players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool is ridiculous. “It’s a very quick turnaround. To play Man City and Liverpool in quick succession over this period is a big challenge, especially with the squads that they have.” More here: Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 18:40 1640716411 Leicester vs Liverpool Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the final Premier League fixture of the day as Leicester City and Liverpool meet for the second time in the space of six days. Victory for the Reds will leave them second, three points off the leaders, while Leicester will be hoping to move up a place or two in mid-table with a home win of their own. They’ve won just one of the last four in the league though, and one in six in all competitions, while the visitors have won nine of their last 10 and drawn the other. Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 18:33 1640712664 Crystal Palace sweep past Norwich for comfortable victory First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira. Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha but they were still too strong for the Canaries. It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain. Full report: Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:31 1640712606 West Ham return to winning ways with dominant win at depleted Watford West Ham United returned to winning ways after coming from behind to secure a dominant 4-1 victory over a depleted Watford at Vicarage Road. David Moyes’ side clinched their first league away victory since October 31 and ended a five-match winless run in all competitions. Despite having only one full training session in two weeks, Claudio Ranieri’s men started on the front foot, with Emmanuel Dennis giving the home side the lead in only the fourth minute. However, West Ham’s match fitness and sharpness was evident as they grew into the game, hitting an equaliser in the 27th minute through Tomas Soucek. Two minutes later the visitors had the lead, with Said Benrahma’s effort taking a deflection off Adam Masina and landing in the back of the net. Mark Noble scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 when he sent Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann the wrong way from the penalty spot for the Hammers’ third in the second half. In added time substitute Nikola Vlasic scored his first club goal for West Ham’s fourth. Full report: Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:30 1640712435 Full-time: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking to Amazon Video: “I think we are disappointed because this type of situation you need to exploit much better than we did. It’s ok, it’s a draw. The players and I need to be disappointed because it was a big opportunity to win the game against a strong team. If you are not on the same intensity at Southampton you risk losing the game. “I leave the decisions of the referee to the VAR. I don’t go into these situations. It’s not easy to play after 44 hours and for sure we felt a bit of fatigue. Maybe our decision-making was not right but at the end of the game we could have still won. We are disappointed. “My demanding is very high because I’m used to being competitive and winning. For me there is a big disappoint when we don’t win but I understand the situation. We will work a lot because it won’t be easy to fight for something this season. We need to improve a lot.” (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:27 1640711847 Full-time: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Harry Winks, speaking to Amazon Prime: “It feels like a defeat. We’re not happy. To play against 10 men for the majority of the game and not come away with a win is very disappointing. “We said at half time we need to move it from side to side as quickly as possible and tire them out. I think we rushed it at times and tried to score too early and too quickly in the build up. It’s something we need to look at and work on because that’s two games where we have played against 10 and we need to learn to be more patient with the ball.” Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:17 1640711698 Full-time: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated by VAR as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton. Spurs had two second-half goals controversially ruled out as they chased the three points at St Mary’s after Harry Kane’s penalty had earlier cancelled out James Ward-Prowse’s stunning opener for Saints. Ward-Prowse found the far corner with a first-time effort in the 25th minute but Kane rifled in from the spot after Son Heung-min was chopped down by Mohammed Salisu, who was shown a red card. It was all Spurs after the break and Kane saw a goal cancelled out for offside which did not look obvious on VAR and then referee Anthony Taylor adjudged Fraser Forster to have been fouled when he dropped the ball under an innocuous challenge from Matt Doherty. Spurs had other chances through Doherty and Bryan Gil but they had to settle for a draw which sees them miss the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal. Full report: Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:14 1640711633 Full-time: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to Amazon Video: “I’m proud today of what we did here. I said at half time, although we knew it would be tough we deserved to get something because of how we played. Super aggressive, very high. There was only one mistake from Sali. The character and mentality of the team is what people want to see here. It’s the only way we want to play, we want to play brave. You have to be flexible and that’s what we did today – I’m super proud.” Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:13 1640711114 Full-time: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, speaking to Amazon Video: “We wanted to play an aggressive game. Sali is an aggressive player made an error but we’ve all been there and made mistakes before. We had to dig in deep. It was totally his fault but we had to stick in and get ourselves something out of the game, which we did. The Christmas period gives us an opportunity [to find momentum]. It’s not easy but it’s an opportunity to get as many points as we can.” Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 17:05

