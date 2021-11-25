Leicester vs Legia Warsaw live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brendan Rodgers will hope to see his side return to winning ways when Leicester City host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Foxes are four without a win in all competitions and were soundly beaten by league leaders Chelsea at the weekend, leaving them in the bottom half of the table and still fighting to qualify from the group stage in Europe.

They come into this match third in Group C, one point off tonight’s opponents and two adrift of Napoli, with two games to play. The reverse fixture between these sides saw the Polish outfit triumph by a single goal.

Legia are in even worse form though; aside from back-to-back defeats to Napoli in Europe, they have lost nine of their last 11 in all competitions – with one of those two other games the win over Leicester.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 25 November at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Youri Tielemans, Wes Fofana and Ricardo Pereira remain the big absentees for the Foxes. James Justin is finally back in training after a long-term knee injury but his return to action will be slow. Boubakary Soumare is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Legia are without Joel Abu Hanna and former Leicester winger Bartosz Kapustka.

Predicted line-ups

LEI – Schmeichel, Amartey, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Castagne, Maddison, Ndidi, Soumare, Bertrand, Daka, Perez

LGW – Miszta, Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Nawrocki, Johansson, Kharatin, Slisz, Martins, Mladenovic, Josue, Emreli

Odds

Leicester 2/9

Draw 36/5

Legia 37/2

Prediction

Leicester should prove capable of taking the points at home if they go with a strong line-up. Leicester 2-0 Legia.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leicester vs Legia Warsaw live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight