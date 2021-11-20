Leicester vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea can move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Leicester City on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked their usual cutting edge last time out against Burnley and were held to a wasteful draw. However, they remain three points out in front and will be boosted by the returns of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Leicester have far more concerns at hand, with the club languishing in 12th after a difficult start to the season. Meanwhile, speculation continues to link Brendan Rodgers to the Manchester United job.

Addressing the speculation this week, Rodgers said: “There are two things. Firstly, it’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working for the club.

“Secondly, I can’t really comment on it because it is something that is not real. I am here as the Leicester City manager, I’m proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership.” Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 November at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are all ruled out, however, Marc Albrighton could feature after returning to full training.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training but while the German is available, Tuchel says his Belgian striker will not feature this weekend amid a cautious return to action. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are doubts while Mason Mount should be available after undergoing surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Odds

Leicester – 15/4

Draw – 13/5

Chelsea – 3/4

Prediction

Although Chelsea failed to click last time out against Burnley, the international break has finally restored Tuchel’s options up front. The Blues will be intent on making amends for their needless slip up last time out and Leicester’s defence has been unusually brittle so far this season. It should be a close-fought match, but one in which Chelsea’s superior quality eventually shines through. Leicester 0-2 Chelsea

