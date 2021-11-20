Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

A general view at The King Power Stadium

Chelsea travel to Leicester looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League following the international break.

Both the Foxes and the Blues are coping with injuries: Brendan Rodgers is without Youri Tielemans and James Justin Thomas Tuchel will miss Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner.

Chelsea, who can move six points clear of champions Manchester City, are aiming to bounce back after poor finishing cost them two points against Burnley in a 1-1 draw, while Leicester can move up from 12th to sixth with victory after a 1-1 draw at Leeds last time out. Leicester will hope to capitalise on any distraction the Blues may have from the upcoming Champions League match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory is key to leapfrog the Bianconeri in the battle to win the group and secure a home second leg in the round of 16.

Rodgers has been linked with the Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle jobs over the last year, but the Irishman maintains he is fully committed to the Foxes : “My own commitment, I’ve got a huge respect for (chairman) Khun Top and the protection of his legacy. My relationship with him, (chief executive) Susan Whelan and (football officer) Jon Rudkin, we’re together and we’re looking to push on. I feel I’m in the right place. I work with a calibre of players we’re trying to maximise their potential. That’s why I’m so happy here.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from the King Power, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns

Show latest update 1637406953 Recent results: Leicester vs Chelsea Leicester have been struggling for form with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Last time out the Foxes drew 1-1 away at Leeds after Harvey Barnes cancelled out Raphinha’s first half opener. Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table but a win today could propel them as high as sixth. Chelsea have a three point lead over Manchester City and West Ham at the top of the Premier League table but their four-game winning streak in the league came to an end last time out against Burnley. The Blues still picked up a point after Kai Havertz gave them the lead before Matej Vydra equalised 10 minutes from the end. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 11:15 1637406738 Early team news: Leicester vs Chelsea Youri Tielemans is out ‘for a few weeks’ according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers after picking up a calf injury in the match against Leeds. Marc Albrighton is fit to return but James Justin remains side-lined. Chelsea have a few absentees. Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic are definitely out but Timo Werner has returned to training and will be assessed before the game. Mason Mount is expected to be fit after dropping out of the England squad following dental surgery and Christian Pulisic is back in contention to start. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 11:12 1637405860 Leicester vs Chelsea live Welcome to the weekend and welcome to the The Independent’s live coverage of Leicester City against Chelsea, with Brendan Rodgers and his side hosting the European champions as Premier League football resumes following the international break. The Foxes have been very hit-and-miss this season and are down in 12th place, five points off Arsenal in fifth and with just two wins in the last eight league matches. Thomas Tuchel’s side are still flying high at the top of the table, unbeaten in five in the league despite a draw with Burnley last time out before the break. Both sides have injury issues to contend with, not the least of which is the absence of Romelu Lukaku, but there’s enough quality on show to suggest this should be an extremely watchable encounter at the King Power Stadium. Karl Matchett 20 November 2021 10:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today