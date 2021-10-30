Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The King Power Stadium prepares to welcome Arsenal (Getty Images)

Leicester City host Arsenal in the early kick-off in the Premier League with both sides looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a top four finish. The Foxes are ahead of the Gunners only on goal difference in ninth place with victory for either side set to take them level with West Ham in fourth.

Brendan Rodgers’ side advanced to the final eight in the Carabao Cup midweek with a penalty shoot-out win over Brighton, while their league form has picked up lately too, following a sluggish start, including a late James Maddison strike to edge out Brentford and extend their unbeaten streak in the league to four matches.

The Gunners are slowly finding their form and identity under Mikel Arteta too, having swept aside Aston Villa last Friday behind a scintillating display from Emile Smith Rowe. There has been renewed speculation linking Arteta to Barcelona since Ronald Koeman’s sacking, but the Spanish tactician remains content with life at the Emirates: “I’m extremely happy at Arsenal and privileged to be here. My focus is here. There’s been a lot going on there in the past few years. You have to overcome a situation like the departure of Lionel Messi, who’s been a key player for many years, and I know that takes time. I hope everything works out well.”

Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the King Power Stadium as the Foxes take on the Gunners:

Confirmed Arsenal lineup The Gunners partner Thomas Partey with Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield, while Alexandre Lacazette gets the nod at centre-forward. ARS XI – Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette Karl Matchett 30 October 2021 11:34 1635589993 Confirmed Leicester lineup Evans is fit at centre-back for the Foxes, while the two-man attack remains in place for Brendan Rodgers. LEI XI – Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy Karl Matchett 30 October 2021 11:33

