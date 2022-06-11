Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints live stream: How to watch Premiership Rugby semi-final online and on TV

Northampton Saints only secured their place in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals on the last day of the season but after taking fourth spot, they now have a chance to upset East Midlands rivals – and table-toppers – Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

Saints hammered Newcastle Falcons 65-26 to make the top four and although they finished 19 points behind the all-conquering Tigers, that will mean little if they can upset the odds over 80 minutes in Leicester.

The winners of this afternoon’s clash will reach the Premiership final at Twickenham next weekend, with Northampton trying to clinch a second Premiership Rugby title – to go with the crown they claimed in 2014.

Saints have appeared in nine previous Premiership semi-finals, winning just two, but are a team in form with only one defeat in their last seven league matches – during which time they have run in 40 tries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second Premiership Rugby semi-final.

When is Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints?

The match will be played at Welford Road in Leicester, on Saturday 11 June at 4:30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 3.45pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Porter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (c), Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Nadolo.

Northampton Saints: Freeman; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter; Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Heffernan, Ribbans, Hinkley, James, Grayson, Francis.

Odds

Leicester win – 1/7

Draw – 30/1

Northampton win – 9/2

Prediction

Tigers were the best team during the regular season and have become a formidable outfit under Steve Borthwick. On their day, Saints can beat anybody but Leicester should edge this East Midlands derby. Leicester Tigers 21-13 Northampton Saints

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

