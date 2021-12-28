Leicester stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies of stab injuries

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.

Police received a call at half past midnight on Monday from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to a report of a man in his 40s found in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Monday evening two men aged 33 and 35, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.

A cordon is in place at the scene and a team of officers are investigating including scene analysis, checking CCTV and speaking to people in the area.

Officers are providing the family of the victim with support and detectives have appealed to anyone with any information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “While we have made these arrests, we are still continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and continue to appeal to you for your help.

“A man has lost his life and we are determined to find out the full circumstances of how this has happened and who is responsible. We have a dedicated team carrying out detailed enquiries including forensic analysis, CCTV and house to house enquiries.

“But we continue to need information from you, the public, to help us with this. We know this is a busy area and there will have been people in the area late into the evening yesterday (Boxing Day) and during the early hours of today (Bank Holiday Monday).

“Please think back – were you in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street at this time? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Was there anything which you thought was unusual?

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, you should also check this and make contact with us.

“If you were involved in this incident and you are reading this, we continue to urge you to make yourself known to us now. Help yourself and the family of the victim and come forward to us now before we come to you.

“We know that this incident will also understandably have caused a lot of concern in the local area and among the wider public.

“We have officers at the scene offering reassurance and who are there to speak with you. Please speak with them and please be assured that we are doing everything we can to find the answers we need as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 19 of 27 December, or to report online at www.leics.police.uk.

