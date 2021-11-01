A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon following a late night brawl in Leicester Square on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the Leicester Square area at around 9pm following reports of a fight in the area and found a man with head injuries after being hit with a bottle.

A so-called ‘Section 60’ — giving officers additional stop and search powers — was imposed on Soho and Leicester Square overnight.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We were called at approx 9pm to a fight in Leicester Square. Most dispersed when officers attended.

“One man was found with head injuries due to being hit by a bottle. He was treated by paramedics. A 12-yr-old girl was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101 with reference number CAD 8786/31OCT21.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leicester Square brawl: Twelve-year-old girl arrested after man hit in head with bottle