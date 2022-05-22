Leicester City vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Southampton’s torrid run of form has gone somewhat under the radar over the last couple of months due to the fact they had basically already secured Premier League safety.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have won just one league game since the end of February – which came in a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in mid-April.

It has been a poor end to the campaign for Saints and anything but a win over Leicester will mean it is their worst points tally for three seasons.

Meanwhile, Leicester are looking to hold onto their position in the top half after an up and down finish to the season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does Leicester vs Southampton start?

Leicester vs Southampton kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday 22 May.

How to watch Leicester vs Southampton on TV and online

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK as matches with more on the line have been selected by the broadcasters.

Highlights will be available on YouTube shortly after full-time.

Team news for Leicester will be available following their game against Chelsea on Thursday evening.

Southampton are not expected to have any new injury concerns following the defeat to Liverpool, with long-term absentee Valentino Livramento the only player unavailable to Hasenhuttl.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy.

Southampton: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella.

Leicester – 20/23

Draw – 29/10

Southampton – 13/5

Prediction

The form book would suggest Leicester have the upper hand going into this one. And with the crowd behind them for their final game of the season, you imagine they will do the business to cap off another top 10 campaign. 3-0 Leicester.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leicester City vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?