Lego’s ‘The Starry Night’ set reimagines Van Gogh’s most famous painting

Lego has revealed a new set that pays tribute to Vincent van Gogh’s famous painting, The Starry Night, and it painstakingly recreates the artist’s original 1889 post-impressionist masterpiece.

The set was designed by Truman Cheng, a 25-year old Lego fan who is based in Hong Kong. Mr Cheng submitted his set design on the Lego Ideas platform, which was also created in conjunction with the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where the original work is currently located.

Van Gogh first painted The Starry Night using the view from his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, where the artist spent twelve months.

Honouring the celebrated artist, the set also includes a minifigure, complete with a paint brush, palette, easel and mini painting on a printed tile, which can be attached on a hanging arm to show him painting the scene. The intricate set can be displayed standing upright or even hung on a wall.

Vincent van Gogh – ‘The Starry Night’: £149.99, Lego.com – available 1 June

Price: £149.99

£149.99 Model number: #21333

#21333 Dimensions: L38cm x W21cm x H28cm

L38cm x W21cm x H28cm Number of pieces: 2,316

2,316 Ages: 18+

The 3D recreation of this well known work of art uses different-shaped bricks to replicate the artist’s bold brush strokes, as well as employing the same vivid colour palette to highlight the night sky.

The Provence village that sits below the starry sky is also layered in exquisite detail, along with the cypress trees that stand out from the canvas.

The minifigure in the artist’s likeness can also form part of the display by being placed on a retractable arm (along with his painting easel) to give it a clear view of the vista.

While the set will be available to purchase from 1 June, Lego VIP members can get early access to the elaborate build on 25 May 2022. To register as a VIP, buyers will need to sign up to become a Lego member for early access.

Available 1 June

Other art-themed Lego sets you can buy

If you can’t wait to purchase The Starry Night set, but are looking for something that will make a stunning display, then we’ve rounded up some of our other favourite art-themed builds for you to purchase in the mean time.

If you’re looking for something else that you could proudly hang in your living room, then this 3-in-1 portrait of Elvis Presley, is an excellent recreation of the “King” himself (£104.99, Lego.com). It’s quite a large set with 3,445 pieces but it can be configured to one of three depictions of the rock and roll legend.

The Lego World Map (£219.99, Lego.com) is also a very impressive display item that can hang in your home. Not only does the ocean tiles have customisable water currents, but it also comes with a set of pins to track your travels too.

One of Vincent Van Gogh’s most celebrated motifs were sunflowers and while Lego versions of Van Gogh’s favourite arrangement have since sold out, this bouquet of mixed flowers (£44.99, Lego.com) makes an excellent stand-in.

Source Link Lego’s ‘The Starry Night’ set reimagines Van Gogh’s most famous painting