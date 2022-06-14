Lego’s offering a free Aston Martin car set for Father’s Day – get yours now

It’s that time of year again: Father’s Day is only a few days away and you’re yet to pick up the perfect present to treat the father figure in your life. But, as we like to say, when in doubt, look to Lego.

The enduring Danish brick company is one of our all-time favourite go-to’s for gifts, simply because it has something for everyone – regardless of age, ability or interest. Whether you’re shopping for kids or adults, you’re sure to find a set that suits them – from Stars Wars and football to Harry Potter and F1.

This year, Lego is making gift-giving a whole lot easier by offering a complimentary set to celebrate the occasion that falls on Sunday 19 June.

Available with all purchases of over £40, you’ll be able claim an Aston Martin valkyrie car set from Lego’s Speed Champions range, making for the perfect additional prezzie for sports car-loving dads.

You’ve only got until 19 June to claim it, though, and you’ll want to be super quick if you want the Lego sets to arrive in time for Father’s Day. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aston Martin valkyrie set: Free with Lego purchases of more than £40, Lego.com

Whether your dad has a growing Lego car collection or is longing to start one, this Lego Speed Champions set is packed with original Aston Martin detailing that fans of the classic car will love.

The 97-piece set is a breeze to construct and intended for display once built, measuring 3.8cm x 17.7cm x 7.6cm.

The thoughtful gift for sports car-loving dads, the easy-build model is available with all Lego purchases of more than £40 until Sunday 19 June.

Looking for some inspiration on what Lego build your dad would like to invest in? Check out this lovely lot…

If your dad really loves cars, why not get him another sports car set in the form of Lego’s Porsche build. Recommended in our Father’s Day gift guide, our tester said: “Lego worked hard to be able to capture the sleek lines of the car that it’s so farmed for, and this is a creative and very enjoyable build for any sports car and Lego fan alike.” They also praised the two variations in the build: the turbo addition complete with back spoiler, and the top-down Targa. “Whether he’s had one of these in his time, or has always longed for it, he’ll love working his way through the 1,458 pieces to complete the Porsche 911.”

Lego Old Trafford – Manchester United: £244.99, Lego.com

If you’ve got a football fan in the family, they’ll love this faithful replica of Old Trafford. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults, our tester said: “The build itself is very clever and engaging, with some nifty techniques that had us glued to the instruction book.” They praised the “palpable sense of scale” once built, as well as the level of detail, including the Munich Clock, statues of Matt Busby, the United Trinity and the player’s tunnel.

For anyone wanting to destress, Lego’s botanical collection is designed to encourage creativity and mindfulness. In our round-up of the best adult Lego sets, our tester lauded how the whole flower bouquet set “is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play”. According to our reviewer, the 756-piece set isn’t too hard to build and “the real beauty is how customisable it all is” and “Best of all, once you get bored of looking at it, you can take it all apart and rearrange the bouquet differently for a whole new display.”

