Lego’s Harry Potter Hedwig set is on sale right now – and it’s the perfect gift for Potterheads

From realistic builds of F1 cars to Batman or even Spice Girls sets, Lego really has something for everyone – adults and kids alike.

Among its vast collections, the Danish brick company’s Harry Potter range is one of its most popular. Two builds from the collection earned a spot in our round-up of the best Lego sets for kids, with the detailed replica of Hogwarts (£89.99, Lego.com) and a potions class set (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk) impressing our reviewer (and their young testers).

If you’re looking to pick up a new build and want to save some pennies at the same time, Very has slashed the price on its Lego’s popular Hedwig set. Costing just £24.99, the realistic replica of Harry Potter’s pet snowy owl is sure to delight fans of the Wizarding World.

Aimed at kids aged 10 and upwards, the 630-piece set is challenging enough to keep young minds engaged and is designed for display once built, so they can put their efforts proudly on show for everyone to see.

Whether there’s a special birthday coming up or you’re after a non-chocolate gift for a Potterhead this Easter, here’s everything you need to know about the Lego build on sale at Very right now.

Lego Harry Potter Hedwig display with moving wings: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Very.co.uk

Potterheads will love this 630-piece set that shows Hedwig in mid-flight, helping to bring the movie universe to life.

With a detailed wingspan of more than 13in, it makes for a striking display once built and the mechanical wings can be made to flap gracefully with a turn of the handle.

The build comes with a sturdy base for display that incorporates a detachable Lego Harry Potter minifigure and a smaller Hedwig owl toy with its wings spread open.

Making for a great non-chocolate Easter gift or birthday present for fans of the series, there’s no better time to purchase as Very has slashed the price by 30 per cent.

