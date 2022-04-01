Lego’s Back to the Future DeLorean set means you can finally build your own time machine

Great Scott! It’s been 37 years since Back to the Future first blasted onto cinema screens and now, thanks to Lego’s 1,872-piece buildable time machine (£149.99, Lego.com), we can zap through time and space once more.

The Danish toy brand has gone from strength to strength in recent months, launching a range of sets exclusively for adults, including a 1,106-piece Vespa, the first-ever buildable McLaren F1 car and even a globe that spins and glows in the dark.

But Lego’s latest launch is sure to get fans of the BTTF franchise excited. The three-in-one set contains all the parts you need to recreate each of the different time machines from the trilogy.

You can choose between the original with the lightning conductor, the flying DeLorean with fold-down tires, or the 1955 model that was fitted with electronic parts to take them to the Wild West.

That’s not all though. To find out everything there is to know about the all-new model, read on for all the details, including the price and how you can buy it now.

Lego ‘Back to the Future’ time machine: £149.99, Lego.com

What a replica of one of cinema’s most instantly recognisable cars this is. Lego’s 1,872-piece Back to the Future set is a force to be reckoned with as the three-in-one model offers endless opportunities. All the pieces to create each of the three time machines from the movie trilogy, so all you need to do is choose your favourite one to have on display.

The attention to detail is not to be missed though. The buildable model features the signature flux capacitor in Lego’s new light brick, as well as printed dashboard dates and even a windscreen. And of course, it includes the time-travelling duo, Doc and Marty as minifigures, and a hoverboard, banana and beer can.

It’s fairly large (H12cm x W19cm x D35cm) making it a great sized model to have on display. If our calculations are correct, we predict it’ll be popular, so you’ll want to be quick so as not to miss out.

