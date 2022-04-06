Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is less than half price with this Xbox series S bundle

The all-digital Xbox series S is rarely ever discounted, but lately it’s been included in some eye-catching bundle deals. Right now, Smyths Toys is offering the console with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Microsoft’s more compact and affordable console typically retails at £249, which means you’re getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – one of the biggest Xbox game launches in recent weeks – for less than half price, at £20.99.

Whereas the more expensive Xbox series X has been difficult to find in stock, the series S is consistently available at most retailers, prompting a few stores to compete for shoppers’ attention with discounts on newly released, bundled games.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest and most ambitious entry yet in TT Games’s long-running series of beloved movie tie-ins. A goofy, tongue-in-cheek adventure starring iconic Star Wars minifigs, it encompasses all three of the most recent films in the legendary space opera and has you guiltlessly lightsabering plastic stormtroopers like there’s no tomorrow.

In our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review, our writer Jasper Pickering called it “a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations”. When bundled with the Xbox series S, it’ll make a fine start to your digital games collection.

Xbox series S + ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ bundle: £269.99, Smyths.co.uk

(Microsoft / Warner Bros)

The Xbox series S is a slightly less advanced version of the Xbox series X, but, crucially, it plays all of the same games. So while next-generation titles might have some of their fancier graphics options dialled down, you’re guaranteed to be able to play and experience every new Xbox game that launches.

Another major difference is that the Xbox series S doesn’t have a disc drive, which means you’ll be unable to play any physical copies of Xbox games you already own.

You can only play games you’ve downloaded – though if you repurchase any Xbox games, or play them via Game Pass, you’ll be able to retrieve your old save games and characters.

Smyths Toys is bundling the digital download version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with the Xbox series S, so you’ll receive a code upon purchase that can be redeemed in the Xbox store, where it will be tied to your account.

