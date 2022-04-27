Lego reveals its Luke Skywalker landspeeder set in time for Star Wars Day 2022 – here’s how to get yours

Lego is certainly no stranger to the Star Wars franchise, with a collosal and ever-expanding collection dedicated specifically to the much-hyped film series. And now, ahead of Star Wars Day 2022, our favourite brick-loving brand has debuted its latest set. Hold onto your helmets…

Touching down on 4 May is the newest build in the ultimate collector series. It’s a 1,890-piece set that recreates the infamous Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder – a dusty orange hued steed used to cross extreme dessert landscapes: think Tatooine.

Having made its debut in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, the landspeeder has been reimagined in this adult set which comes in at 19in long, and even boasts a stand to give a hovering effect.

While the set isn’t up for grabs just yet, all those especially eager builders out there can sign up for early access, which starts from 1 May – which is totally free.

We know that fans will be itching to know more, so, without further ado, here’s all the details you need to ensure the force is with you this Star Wars Day.

Aiming to capture the major details of the origional steed, right down to the cockpit gear stick and dashboard, this 1,890-piece set is adorned in a dusty orange tone with red detailing. There’s a cockpit windscreen, which the included Luke Skywalker and newly designed C-3PO minifigures can sit, as well as an open turbine engine. Perfect for play – where would this young Jedi be without his green lightsaber? – or display, it’s sure to be a hit for fans of the franchise young or old.

Just can’t wait for the new release? We’ve also included a handful of stellar builds to add to yourStar Wars collection.

Lego Imperial Star Destroyer: £614.99, Lego.com

Capturing the starship in all its glory, this gigantic set flew straight into our best Lego sets for adults round-up. Our tester was impressed by the remarkable attention to detail, with the “scale model of the rebel starship that attaches to the front, a tilting tractor beam antenna and twin deflector shields.” They went on to add that “if you’re a real Star Wars fan and have the (considerable) space to display this, you’ll be the envy of every Lego-loving visitor.”

Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship: £309.99, Lego.com

Hailing from the Battle of Geonosis, and with a slightly less eye-watering price tag than others in the series, this 3,292-piece set was another favourite of ours which landed a spot in our best Lego sets for adults edit. Owing to its smaller size our tester appreciated the lack of repetition, with “ingenious engineering detail and some of the largest Lego pieces ever created.” This didn’t make it a breezey build mind, as they went on to add: “It’s still suitably challenging however, and took us nearly a week to build, working a couple of hours a day.”

Cop this “hard to find” brick-build replica of AT-AT, a four-legged vehicle used for combat, and you’ll find a host of features includeing moveable legs, rotating cannons and a bomb-drop hatch – plus, minifigures including General Veers, Snowtrooper Commander and Luke Skywalker himself – there’s even a cable and hook for Luke to be lowered down with.

