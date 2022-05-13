Lego is launching an epic 1,500 piece Optimus Prime set that actually transforms

Lego has announced a new Optimus Prime set based on the infamous transforming robot from space. It’s the latest in its long line of new sets aimed at nostalgic adults.

The Optimus Prime set resembles the original toy that was released back in the Eighties and much like the legendary Transformer, it can also be turned into a truck with just a few nifty moves.

It’s quite a sophisticated build, with 19 points of articulation meaning that it can be built into a robot and back into a truck without dissassembling any of its pieces, much like how the original line of toys were able to transform seamlessly between two configurations.

Transformers has plenty of fans old and new – thanks in part to the films produced by Michael Bay in recent years – but avid fans have been eagerly collecting the Hasbro-manufactured toys since they first hit store shelves back when the original cartoon premiered.

If you want to find out when you can purchase the Optimus Prime set from Lego, then keep reading below for further details.

Read more:

Lego Optimus Prime: £149.99, Lego.com – Available from 1 June 2022

Price: £149.99

£149.99 Model number: #10302

#10302 Dimensions: H35cm (Robot mode), H15cm x L27 cm x W12 cm (Truck mode)

H35cm (Robot mode), H15cm x L27 cm x W12 cm (Truck mode) Number of pieces: 1,508

1,508 Ages: 18+

With over 1,500 pieces, the Lego Optimus Prime set is on the more complex side, without being too unwieldy for the average Lego builder. At 35cm tall, it’s only slightly larger than a standard action figure and it’s design is true to the original appearance of the robot/heavy goods vehicle.

The set also comes with an “Autobot Matrix of Leadership” which can be stored in Optimus Prime’s chest chamber, along with a detachable jetpack, ion blaster and energon axe that can be wielded in robot-mode. Other authentic accessories include an “Energon cube” and optional waist panel.

As a complicated set aimed at adults, there is even a plaque included so anyone can proudly show off their new creation.

The Optimus Prime Lego set will be rolling out on 1 June 2022. Pre-orders are currently unavailable but are likely to go live on either 31 May or 1 June.

Available from 1 June

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Looking for another tall, robotic-themed build? The Lego Horizon Forbidden West set is available to purchase now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lego is launching an epic 1,500 piece Optimus Prime set that actually transforms