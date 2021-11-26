Lego Black Friday deals 2021: This Star Wars AT-AT set also includes a free Luke Skywalker lightsaber

Calling all Star Wars stans and building block fans, this one is for you.

Get your snowtroopers on board and fire up your engines.

Heralded on the brand’s website as “the ultimate collector series set that fans have been waiting for”, the Lego Star Wars AT-AT is a real builder’s dream. And thanks to this Black Friday deal, it could be one step closer to your living room.

Officially beginning today, Black Friday brings some of the best bargains across toys, fashion and jewellery, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest we’re continually finding the best discounts, deals and offers to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

So when deals like this are on offer, of course we have to share them with you immediately. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Read more:

Lego Star Wars AT-AT set: £699, Lego.com

With over 40 Lego minifigures, this 6,785-piece set is a hard to beat gift for any Star Wars fan, especially as it comes with not one, but two free collectible sets in this Black Friday offer. As there are so many pieces and it’s quite a complex build, Lego rates this as suitable for ages 18 and over.

When purchasing this super weaponry build, you will also receive a free lightsaber suitable for none other than Luke Skywalker himself. And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s also another little goodie in store too, a set up of Santa’s front yard – which makes the perfect stocking filler.

The huge figuirine also features rotating cannons and a bomb bay for realistic action, two speeder bikes and an E-Web heavy repeating blaster to take on the Rebels.

Measuring over 62cm high, the vast interior to this massive piece of kit has enough room for the Imperial Army, and can accomodate 40 minifigures and four speeder bikes. The fully immersive set comes with space to attach to Luke Skywalker’s line, just like in the Battle of Hoth, in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

It’s safe to say even the fussiest fan should be impressed, with this ultimate collectors item. But don’t spend too long reading about all of the great features – an collectible set like this won’t be available for long.

Buy now

