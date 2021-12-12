Legendary Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to Launch NFT Collection with Colexion

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to launch his own NFT collection, which marks his entry into the digital space of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with his collaboration with Colexion, Asia’s biggest licensed NFT marketplace.

Yuvraj Singh’s story is marked by guts, grit, and glory. The cricketer, who has brought immense pride to the country by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012 and the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2014. However, he is not just an accomplished cricketer, but also an entrepreneur and humanitarian. The cricketer has recently become an investor in Colexion to make the licensed NFT marketplace a global platform.

Speaking of his debut in NFT, Yuvraj Singh says, “NFTs in cricket allows us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion and share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with those who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world.”

Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT pic.twitter.com/EpCaAkyKnS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2021

Welcoming the cricketer to the digital asset space, Abhay Aggarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, says, “It is a pleasure to have a cricketer like Yuvraj Singh on board. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will now be able to ‘own’ special moments of his career.”

The NFT marketplace brand has collaborated with mega sports stars like Pankaj Advani, Glenn Maxwell, and Brendon McCullum earlier. In fact, they are continuously adding players to their never-ending list of heavy-weight celebrities and personalities from the world of entertainment, lifestyle, and sports. As many as 30 celebrities launched their digital collectibles today. They are music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dwayne Bravo, and Bollywood and TV stars Tanuj Virwani and Aamir Ali, among others.

Source Link Legendary Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to Launch NFT Collection with Colexion