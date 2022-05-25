Legal action has been launched over the Metropolitan Police’s alleged failure to “adequately investigate” Boris Johnson’s attendance at illegal Downing Street Parties.

The Good Law Project has given the force two weeks to respond to its legal letter before applying for a judicial review in the High Court.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Legal action launched over Met Police’s ‘failure to adequately investigate’ Boris Johnson