Leeds vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City’s epic Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with Pep Guardiola’s side claiming a memorable 4-3 victory.

But what has that 90 minutes taken out of their Premier League title charge? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball this weekend?

Jesse Marsch’s men earned themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday as they moved further clear of the relegation zone.

But with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Leeds vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at Elland Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

Team news

Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford will all be missing for the clash with Manchester City due to various injury issues. Mateusz Klich came off with an issue in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit for the game just five days later.

John Stones and Kyle Walker look set to miss out through injury but there are no other selection issues for the Premier League champions. However, Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad from the team that started against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.

Odds

Leeds: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Manchester City: 2/7

Prediction

Manchester City will be both physically and emotionally drained following their Champions League epic against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Leeds need to pick up points to ensure their Premier League survival. We could be in for a surprise on Saturday evening. 0-0.

