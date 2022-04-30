Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Pep Guardiola reacts to Klopp’s contract extension

Manchester City take on Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening and they find themselves two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds triumphed over Newcastle 1-0 in the lunchtime kick-off.

There is no room for slip-ups and Pep Guardiola’s men need to win in Yorkshire if they are to move one step closer to retaining their title. At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.

As they fight on multiple fronts, their epic midweek Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with City claiming a memorable 4-3 victory but what has that 90 minutes taken out of them? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball?

For the Whites, not only do they want to derail City’s title charge but – slightly out of nowhere – they have found themselves dragged back into a relegation battle. They did earn themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday but with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear for Jesse Marsch’s troops, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.

Follow all the action from a crunch match at Elland Road below following the conclusion of the 3pm KOs:

Show latest update 1651331075 Back underway in 3pm kick-offs Watford 1-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-1 Brighton Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 16:04 1651330774 Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich Norwich have played well but Aston Villa lead at half-time through Ollie Watkins. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:59 1651330746 Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace’s regular end-of-season slump looks set to continue this afternoon. Oriol Romeu’s early goal has set Saints on their way to inflicting a fourth defeat in five games on Palace. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:59 1651330677 Wolves 0-1 Brighton Alexis Mac Allister’s first half penalty separates the sides in this one. The Argentine forward missed a spot kick earlier in the half as he struck it against the post. But he stepped up for a second time and found the back of the net for the Seagulls as they take a slender advantage into the break at Molineux. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:57 1651330375 Watford 1-0 Burnley A nightmare for Burnley so far then. This would have been a game they were confident of winning given Watford have lost their last 10 home league matches. But James Tarkowski’s own goal sees them go in behind. Everton fans will be loving the prospect of a Watford win here. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:52 1651330124 Premier League half-time scores Here are your half-time scores in the Premier League then: Watford 1-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-1 Brighton Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:48 1651329847 GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brighton (Mac Allister, 43) 43 mins: Alexis Mac Allister steps up again having already missed a penalty today. This time he gets it right though! He goes the same way and while Jose Sa gets a hand to it he can’t keep it out. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:44 1651329767 PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton 43 mins: Boly commits a needless foul inside the penalty area and Brighton have a second spot kick of the afternoon! Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:42 1651329705 GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich (Watkins, 40) 40 mins: It’s been all Norwich for around 20 minutes but Villa are ahead now. Ollie Watkins battles Brandon Williams off the ball and rifles into the corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Just before that, Danny Ings came on for the injured Leon Bailey. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:41 1651329538 Watford 1-0 Burnley 39 mins: Burnley are now beginning to get on top against Watford. But they need to get a move on as we approach half-time. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 15:38

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today