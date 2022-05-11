Leeds vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Leeds United have reached crunch time under Jesse Marsch and need to mount a big response to their weekend defeat at Arsenal, which saw the Elland Road club drop into the Premier League’s bottom three.

It’s still very tight between themselves, Burnley and Everton, but the Toffees have better recent form and a game in hand – so matches on home soil and finding results in front of their own fans is of paramount importance for Leeds.

Chelsea still have work to do to secure a top-four finish, meanwhile, after another two dropped points came in injury time against Wolves at the weekend.

However, with one eye on the FA Cup final at the weekend, Thomas Tuchel may rotate and rest some stars with more importance placed on a trophy – potentially giving the home side here a big boost in their search for survival.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game is set for broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

LEE – Meslier; Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips, Bate; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

CHE – Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Odds

Leeds 9/2

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 7/10

Prediction

Jesse Marsch’s team simply have to get something from this game and, backed by the home support and given Chelsea’s own uneven form of late, maybe this is one game they can cause a bit of a surprise in. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea.

