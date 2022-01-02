Burnley travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United in a key fixture at the bottom end of the Premier League.

Both sides have endured poor seasons so far, with the visitors only winning a single match in 16 attempts and the home team not much better with three victories in 18. Watford separate them in the standings at present, with Burnley sitting in the bottom three.

Both outfits have missed a glut of fixtures recently owing to Covid-19 postponements, and Burnley in particular will have a significant fixture backlog to catch up at some point later in the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Leeds United vs Burnley?

The match kicks off on Sunday 2 January at 2pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Leeds have struggled with major injury problems all season long and Patrick Bamford could return for a first appearance since September here, but may have to make do with a place on the bench. The likes of Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Kalvin Phillips remain out.

For Burnley, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long all missed the defeat by Manchester United with Covid-19 and will be absent again here.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente; Dallas, Forshaw, Firpo; Roberts; Raphinha, James, Harrison.

Burnley: Hennessey; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Wood.

Leeds 11/10

Draw 13/5

Burnley 17/6

Prediction

A tough one to get a feeling for given both sides’ lack of recent action, but the return of a few key first-team players should mean Leeds have enough to get over the line here. Leeds 2-0 Burnley.

Source Link Leeds vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?