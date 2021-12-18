Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Mikel Arteta is the Arsenal manager

Leeds United take on Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the only game of the day which has survived amid the wave of Covid-19 variant cases sweeping the United Kingdom and the Premier League. With four matches already postponed, Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours prior to kick-off earlier on, leaving the fixture between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and Mikel Arteta’s side as the only game on Saturday.

The home side are in a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three of 17 fixtures so far this season, and were decimated at the Etihad Stadium in midweek as Manchester City scored seven. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium but endured a torrid week off the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy for ignoring rules set by manager Arteta.

Follow all of the action live below, as Leeds try to pull away from the relegation zone and Arsenal seek to strengthen their top four challenge.

Show latest update 1639845054 Leeds vs Arsenal: Line-ups Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette Michael Jones 18 December 2021 16:30 1639844891 Leeds vs Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother. Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four. Michael Jones 18 December 2021 16:28 1639844706 Leeds vs Arsenal: Recent results Leeds vs Arsenal is the only Premier League fixture of the day to go ahead after Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours before kick off earlier today. The Gunners can open up a four point lead over West Ham United to secure their spot in the top four. Mikel Arteta’s men have won their last two league games, including a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Hammers last time out, and will want to keep that winning streak going. Leeds are looking to bounce back after a humiliating 7-0 thrashing to Manchester City on Tuesday. They’ve lost their last two Premier League matches and have only won once in seven league games. Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is riddled with injuries and if they can earn some points against Arsenal today it will give them a huge boost ahead of a trip to Anfield on Boxing Day. Michael Jones 18 December 2021 16:25 1639844541 Leeds vs Arsenal: Injuries and absentees Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton are out for Leeds with groin and Achilles injuries respectively but Robin Koch could feature for the first time since the opening day of the season. The Whites are also without Junior Firpo who serves a one match ban meaning eight senior players are unavailable for Leeds who continue to have a plethora of injuries. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again not be involved. In the wake of his latest disciplinary breach he has been stripped of the captaincy and reportedly isn’t training with the first team squad. Michael Jones 18 December 2021 16:22 1639844221 Leeds vs Arsenal Leeds United take on Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the only game of the day which has survived amid the wave of Covid-19 variant cases sweeping the United Kingdom and the Premier League. With four matches already postponed, Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours prior to kick-off earlier on, leaving the fixture between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and Mikel Arteta’s side as the only game on Saturday. The home side are in a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three of 17 fixtures so far this season, and were decimated at the Etihad Stadium in midweek as Manchester City scored seven. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium but endured a torrid week off the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy for ignoring rules set by manager Arteta. Lawrence Ostlere 18 December 2021 16:17

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today